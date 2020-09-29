Cops rescue 19 Nepalese children from human traffickers, 4 arrested

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday rescued 19 Nepalese children from the clutches of human traffickers and arrested a woman and three men involved in the crime, police said.

Acting on a tip-off from Delhi Commission for Women, a Ghaziabad police team intercepted a bus carrying the children from Nepal in the Vijay Nagar area of the city and rescued them, said Vijay Nagar SHO Mahaveer Singh Chauhan.

He said the police also arrested a woman and three men who were bringing the children via Uttarakhand, he said.

The DCW was alerted by a team of NGO workers, who were tailing the bus from Garh Mukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh after getting information about the human trafficking bid from their sources in Nepal, said police.

The children were being brought to the national capital region for employing them as domestic aids and in various commercial outlets, said police.

The Vijay Nagar SHO said a case was registered against the human traffickers in his police station under various sections of the Anti-Human Trafficking Act and Indian Penal Code.

The children would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee after medical examination, he added.