Cops seal Nizamuddin as 200 people taken for Covid-19 test

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin where group of people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, an official said.

The gathering of hundreds of people was organised without permission from authorities, police said.

More than 300 people have been taken to different hospitals of Delhi to be tested for dealdy COVID-19 and many more were quarantined

Can’t take risk

The Delhi Police “cannot take any risk” and therefore have sealed the entire area and have been using drones for surveillance in order to check any violations.

“After we learnt that such an event was organised, we served notice to them for violating prohibitory orders and restrictions imposed owing to lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus,” a senior police official said.

“Several people have been taken to hospital after they showed symptoms of coronavirus and are being tested,” the official said.

Earlier this month, Delhi Government had banned religious, social, cultural and political gatherings as well as protests comprising more than 50 people till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Also nationwide restrictions were imposed on the movement of people for 21 days from Wednesday to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

