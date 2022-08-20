Cops siding with ‘particular community’: BJP’s Raja Singh on arrest of workers

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh levelled allegations against the Telangana police saying they were “siding a particular community” by protecting standup comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show held at Shilpa Kalavedika on Saturday.

“The police supported Ram Virodhi Munawar Faruqui, who made derogatory comments against Lord Rama and Sita Devi, against saints who died in Godhra and other important figures of the Hindu community,” said the MLA in his message circulated to media persons.

“In any state, his program would be cancelled because no one knows when he can make derogatory comments against the Hindu community,” said Raja Singh.

“Other state governments cancel his programs. However, here the TRS and AIMIM governments are allowing and giving full police protection. The security measures taken were on par with the visit of the Prime Minister of a country. The police force worked to make the program a success,” he said.

Singh also claimed that the police brutally thrashed the BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) party workers who were protesting against the show.

“One person who went wearing a safari was beaten up publicly. Safari dress is not anyone’s property. At one point in time I also wore it,” he said.

He asked activists to wait for one more year patiently as he claimed that the party would come to power in the state. After that, the party would take action against the errant police officials.

“We will not spare the police officials who resorted to highhandedness. We will ensure they clean washrooms also,” Raja said while interacting with a local news channel.

Raja Singh attacked IT minister K T Rama Rao and said that he should remove the word “Ram” from his name and instead use Raheem, Rahman or Akbar Khan.

“The Ram Bhakts will teach him a lesson. Anyone who goes against Lord Ram will meet his fate. Soon K Chandrashekhar Rao and K T Rama Rao will face consequences,” Raja threatened.

The MLA thanked all the persons who went to Madhapur to protest and got arrested.