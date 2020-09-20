Cops take wheels off stunt bikers, 5 nabbed (Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 20 : The stunt bikers who were high on an adrenaline rush early on Sunday morning at Vikas Marg in east Delhi were identified with the help of video footage and by evening they were nabbed by Delhi Police.

Five of them have been booked and apprehended while search for others is on. According to the police, the incident of stunt biking took place early in the morning at around 8:20 am.

“On the basis of the video footage our team identified one of the bikes and the owner was identified. Five boys have been apprehended,” said a senior police officer.

They have been booked under section 279 /188 IPC and 184 MV and other sections of MV Act in a case registered at Shakarpur police station.

On Sunday morning, a group of bikers were seen performing daring stunts on Delhi roads. The video shot by a passerby showed half a dozen bikes and scooties with young boys in their early twenties performing dangerous stunts on the roads while risking their lives along with the lives of other motorists on the roads.

In a 20-second video, the bikers were seen standing on the bikes, some were seen raising the front wheel in the air and others were seen doing tripling on the bikes flouting traffic regulations.

Though most of the bikers were seen without helmets, interestingly many were wearing masks as a precaution against coronavirus.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.