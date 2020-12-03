Cops who returned lost wallet and jewelry at Azampura polling booth rewarded

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday honored two policewomen who helped an elderly woman to get back her wallet and jewelry, which she lost at a polling station.

Khaleda Begum, a resident of Azampura, came to cast her vote on Tuesday morning for the Hyderabad civic polls, lost her wallet containing Rs 15,000 in cash and golden jewelry weighing 15 grams. Mamata (Reserve Sub-Inspector) and Meena (Police Constable) were on duty at Imad School in Azampura on the day of the GHMC Election polling day when they saw a small bag on the road.

Later, when Begum went back to school and searched for the bag, those on duty there called her and handed her the bag containing her money and jewelry.

Anjani Kumar honored the officers with a memento and reward at the CAR Headquarters.