Core committee of Shinde meets to discuss political developments

With Sunday's inclusion of nine NCP MLAs, the number of ministers rose to 29, while the state can have a total of 43 ministers as per the constitutional limit.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: The core committee of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena met here on Tuesday night to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Sena- BJP government in the state.

The meeting took place at the official residence of School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, a party source said.

Shiv Sena has ten ministers in the present cabinet including Chief Minister Shinde while the BJP has an equal number of ministers.

Sources said discussions at the Sena meeting revolved around speculation that with the inclusion of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the government, the BJP wanted to send a message to the Shinde-led party that it was not indispensable.

