Corner opposition Assembly session : KCR tells ministers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the government is ready to discuss and debate threadbare all the issues pertaining to people in the forthcoming Legislative sessions.

He said the government is also ready to discuss all the issues proposed by the political parties even it would mean more number of days. The CM has instructed the Ministers to get them prepared to place all the facts in the House so that they would be known to the people.

The Chief Minister held a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday to discuss with Ministers and Whips about the strategy to be adapted in the Legislative Sessions beginning from September 7.

Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Etela Rajender, G Jagdeesh Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Ms Sabita Indrareddy, Legislative Council Chief Whip Bodakunti Venkateswarlu, Whips Prabhakar, Bhanu Prasad, K Damodar Reddy, Legislative Assembly Chief Whip Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar, whips Gampa Govardhan, Ms Gongadi Sunitha, Balka Suman, Guvvala Balraju, Rega Kantha Rao, Arekapudi Gandhi, Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Seri Subhash Reddy and others participated.

It was decided at the meeting to discuss and debate matters pertaining to containment of the Corona Virus spread, medical treatment given to the Corona patients, expansion of medical services in the State, crop loss due to heavy rains-measures to be taken, fire accident that took place at Srisailam Hydel Project, achievements made in the power sector, New Revenue Act, illegal construction of project by AP State government under the name of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Irrigation sector issues, injustices being meted out to the State while implementing the GST, the financial and economic losses due to the financial policies of the Central government, the Centre’s lukewarm response to the resolutions made by the State on the reservations, Agriculture Sector and the Regulatory Cultivation method, organisation of PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations and others in the forthcoming sessions and propose these matters in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

The CM said rich tributes would be paid to Dubbaka MLA Ramalinga Reddy on the first day of the Session who died recently.

The CM has instructed all the ministers to get them equipped with all the information on the issues that would come up for discussions during the Sessions.

“The Legislative Sessions should be held upholding the democratic values. There is no other platform other than the Legislature to discuss matters on people’s issues and take appropriate decisions. We have to utilise this platform and opportunity.

The Telangana Legislature should be held as an ideal one for others in the country to look up for inspiration. The members should analyse how the programmes and Acts implemented by the government are performing at the field level.

The members should be able to point out if there was some lacunae somewhere. The government will answer each and every query raised by the members. The ruling party members also should mention about each and every issue of the people,” the CM exhorted.