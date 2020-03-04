Corona affect: Amit Shah cancels CAA meet in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Amid Corona virus scare in Hyderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly cancelled Pro-CAA meet scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on March 15.

According to the sources, Central Home Minister’s decision of keeping away from Hyderabad meeting came just after his tweet advising the people to keep away from mass gatherings on account of Holi.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has planned to hold a mega rally in support of the amended citizenship law in Hyderabad on March 15.

The Telangana BJP unit has already began preparations for the rally at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, but sudden surge of two Corona virus cases in Hyderabad and state machinery put on alert has forced the BJP to cancel the proposed mega event.

The rally was planned after Telangana cabinet passing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Following Telangana cabinet move, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had welcomed the decision.