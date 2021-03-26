Corona blues: More than 2 lakh expats deprived of Kuwait’s work permit

Kuwait City: More than two lakh expatriates have been deprived of Kuwait’s work permits during the last one year due to their non-return from abroad. All these expatriates were unable to come to Kuwait due to Covid restrictions.

The Kuwait officials have either canceled their work permits or they overstayed due to which their visas have become invalid.

According to a report published in a Kuwaiti Arabic daily “Al Qabs” the affected expats belonged to 20 different countries. However, an overwhelming number of these expats are from Egypt, Sri Lanka and India.

Earlier, Kuwait had assured the expatriates that their visas will remain valid even if fail to return to the country due to Covid restrictions.