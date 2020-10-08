Corona cases in Brazil pass 5 million

By News Desk 1Published: 8th October 2020 8:24 am IST
Corona cases in Brazil pass 5 million

Brasilia, Oct 8 : Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil have passed five million, with deaths in the country approaching 150,000, officials said.

Brazil’s health ministry reported 31,553 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total infections to 5,000,694, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The country is the third worst hit for infections, after the US and India.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of downplaying the risks of the virus throughout the pandemic, ignoring expert advice on restrictive measures.

Bolsonaro has rejected criticism of his handling of the pandemic, but his decision to oppose lockdowns and focus on the economy has been hugely divisive.

READ:  KL shouldn't be bothered with wicketkeeping in Indian squad: Lara

On Tuesday, Brazil recorded 734 new fatalities, bringing the toll to 148,228, the ministry said.

Brazil has the highest number of deaths in Latin America.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 8th October 2020 8:24 am IST
Back to top button