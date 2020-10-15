Corona changing its mood, no doctor knows its treatment: Gehlot

Jaipur, Oct 15 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked people to cooperate in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and look after their families, as the virus has been continuously mutating itself and there is no treatment or vaccine for this virus till date.

“None of the doctors are aware of its treatment, neither is there any vaccine or medicine available for it. Many companies are simply spending millions to bring out its medicine. Doctors in Rajasthan say that if everyone starts wearing masks, then Covid-19 spread can be checked,” Gehlot said, as he urged people to wear masks whenever they step out of their homes.

The Chief Minister also said that there are many patients who have turned negative but are facing other challenges after recovering.

Gehlot was speaking in a video conference while unveiling some revenue department schemes on the occasion of Revenue Day.

The Chief Minister also said that Revenue Day is being celebrated for the first time in India after the country’s Independence.

The announcement to celebrate October 15 as Revenue Day in Rajasthan was made by state Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary during his speech in the Assembly on February 28, 2020.

Gehlot said, “We should take a pledge to celebrate this day each year so that day to day accounting details of each year can be maintained. Today, we are unveiling some ambitious schemes online and this has been made possible as former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had dreamt of developing the country into a developed nation.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.