25 Mar 2020, Wed
Corona crisis: Satya Nadella’s wife donates RS 2 Crore

Posted by News Desk Published: March 25, 2020, 1:12 pm IST
Hyderabad: Anupama Venugopal Nadella wife of Satya Nadella, Microsoft chief executive officer (CEO), announced a donation of RS 2 crore.

Former senior IAS officer, KR Venugopal who is the father of Anupama called on CM of TS Mr KCR and handed over a cheque of Rs 2 Crore.

Leaders of Joint Action Committee of State Govt Employees K Ravinder Reddy and Mamata met the CM of TS and presented a cheque of Rs 48 Crore which is the one day’s salary of state government employees and teachers.

Telugu film star Nithin presented a cheque of Rs 10 lac to CM.

KCR thanked all the donors.

Source: Siasat news

