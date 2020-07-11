Corona fear: Demand for eggs and lemons increases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Residents of Telangana have increased intake of eggs and lemon to boost immunity and fight coronavirus. Daily one crore eggs are sold in Hyderabad alone. Despite increase in demand of eggs and lemon, the prices are still in control.

Generally demand of lemon increases during summers and eggs in winters. But the demand for lemon and eggs has seen a massive increase this rainy season. This is because of the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic. Doctors and experts are advising people to use eggs and lemon to boost their immunity. They are suggesting increasing the intake of vitamin C which is present in lemon. Besides, eggs also contain protein and play an important role in increasing immunity. Hence use of eggs and lemon has increased a lot during the past one month. People are taking boiled eggs daily. They are taking lemon juice and also using lemons in various dishes.

Egg Coordination Committee officials told that demand for eggs has increased massively in the state. Telangana stands second in egg production, it produces 3.2 crore eggs per day. Nearly 80 poultry farms located in the outskirts of the city are focusing on production of chicken and eggs. Presently the demand for chicken has somewhat reduced but the demand for eggs has increased on record level.

Price of per egg in the whole sale market is Rs 3.60, while in retail market each egg is being sold at the cost of Rs 4.50. Bag of lemon was sold at Rs 600 to 800 last year, presently it is being sold at Rs 250 to 350 per bag. Each bag contains 300 to 400 lemons.

Source: Siasat news