Corona fear: Public representatives of Hyderabad avoid public

Hyderabad: After a few political leaders and public representatives have been confirmed positive for coronavirus and they went into quarantine, several MLAs and public representatives have vanished from public sight.

As a few MLAs of Telangana assembly were found COVID positive, and the state minister T Harish Rao and several other officials decided to go into quarantine, many of the Telangana MLAs are not keeping in touch with the people of their constituencies. They don’t dare to go between the public.

Ever since the lockdown began, public representatives, political leaders and Non Government Organisations of Hyderabad and other districts were busy distributing ration and other essentials among the poor. However, these activities came to a halt after May 25. With the spike in coronavirus cases in the state, and political leaders and MLAs began testing positive for novel coronavirus. Consequently, several other MLAs and public representatives began distancing themselves from public.

There is no problem if public representatives don’t remain among public, but they must always be ready to serve their voters and provide medical and other facilities to the people belonging to their respective constituencies, while being at their homes.

After the state minister and Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation went into quarantine, several public representatives of Hyderabad have vanished from the scene and even ministers are avoiding meeting public.

It is true that as per the guidelines issued by the centre and state governments there is no scope for conducting political meetings, but it is equally true that the public representatives cannot shrug off their responsibilities. They must press government to ensure cleaning arrangements, COVID tests and medical facilities to the public in this state of crisis.

