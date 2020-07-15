Corona fear: Woman dies in RTC bus; dead body thrown out

Vikarabad: In a heart-rending incident that took place in Dharur Mandal of Vikarabad district in Telangana, the dead body of a woman who died in RTC bus after struggling with throat pain was dropped from bus on the mid of the road.

G Chinna Ashappa boarded the bus with his 40-year-old wife and two daughters. The woman had a tumour in her throat due to which she had difficulty in breathing and swallowing food. In order get treatment in Hyderabad, the woman boarded the bus from Tandur. However, her pain aggravated on the way and after struggling with severe pain she died in the bus itself.

Fearing that the woman might have died from coronavirus, the co-passengers, driver and conductor asked woman’s husband to take the body off the bus. G Chinna Ashappa told them that she didn’t die of coronavirus and she had undergone Covid test which reported negative, but his pleading for help fell on deaf ears.

The man then called his son-in-law and sarpanch of Keshtapur and informed them about the incident. Finally an auto driver agreed to shift the dead body to their native village.

COVID test of the dead body was done which was found to be negative.

COVID fear has engulfed people so much so that they are not ready to go near an ailing person. In a similar incident which occurred a month ago, a man suffering from asthma died by the roadside in Telangana after no one came forward to take him to hospital and even ambulance staff did not come to rescue suspecting him to be a Covid-19 patient.

The 52-year-old man, who continued begging to people around him to shift him to hospital, breathed his last before medical personnel in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits could arrive on the spot.

Source: Siasat news