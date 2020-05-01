Corona positive woman dies in Uttarakhand

Rishikesh: A COVID-19 positive woman died following multiple organ failure at AIIMS, Rishikesh on Friday, an official said
The 56-year-old woman from Nainital had been admitted to the hospital on April 22 after suffering a brain stroke, nodal officer for corona cases at the facility Madhur Uniyal said.
She had later tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
The woman passed away this morning following multiple organ failure, Uniyal said.
However, when asked whether the woman had died of COVID-19 infection, Uniyal evaded a direct reply saying she was also suffering from other diseases and several of her vital organs had stopped working before her death.
