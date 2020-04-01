Corona scare: Billionaire isolates himself on superyacht

Billionaire David Geffen has self-isolated himself in the Caribbean on his $590 million superyacht. He posted the picture on Instagram on Saturday morning which sparks fury.
David Geffen shared snaps of his $590 million yacht floating in the Caribbean with the comment ‘Isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I hope everybody is staying safe.’
The music mogul later hid the post from public view after it drew furious backlash as a ‘tone-deaf’ response to the crisis, which has killed more than 2,000 in the U.S. and affected virtually every corner of the nation.
