Corona scare: Billionaire isolates himself on superyacht

Billionaire David Geffen has self-isolated himself in the Caribbean on his $590 million superyacht. He posted the picture on Instagram on Saturday morning which sparks fury.

David Geffen shared snaps of his $590 million yacht floating in the Caribbean with the comment ‘Isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I hope everybody is staying safe.’

The music mogul later hid the post from public view after it drew furious backlash as a ‘tone-deaf’ response to the crisis, which has killed more than 2,000 in the U.S. and affected virtually every corner of the nation.

David Geffen could have donated that yacht to NYC to be used as a makeshift hospital. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) March 28, 2020

77 year old billionaire #DavidGeffen is isolating on his yatch in the Grenadines, and hoping those of us washing our hands with sanitizers and wearing nose masks in #Jos are staying safe



See ehn, it shall not be well with poverty in Jesus name. pic.twitter.com/qpWHMv7w5i — Charlie Of Jos (@Char_lie___) March 31, 2020

David Geffen may be wealthy in financial terms, but he is poor in character. 🤮 #DavidGeffen pic.twitter.com/2CEl5eE2f5 — Sundance Says… (@sundancek1d) March 30, 2020

#DavidGeffen



Jerkoff Extraordinaire!!!!



He has since deleted both social media messages and has made his account private!!! pic.twitter.com/1Rot1rYy3b — @OneJurorMatters (@OneJurorMatters) March 30, 2020

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.