Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday scoffed the rumors that they had suspended the ongoing drunk-and-drive program in the wake of corona virus fears.

In a statement here today, Anjani Kumar said the drive would continue as usual. The CP clarified that the police were using separate straws to test the drivers. Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar also said they would take all steps to prevent the deadly virus