Corona scare: PIL filed in Telangana HC to ban Holi revelry

Hyderabad: A native of Manikonda Gampa Sidda Laxmi on Wednesday approached the Telangana High Court urging it to pass orders imposing ban on the upcoming Holi celebrations in the State in the wake of fear psychosis caused by Covid-19 virus.

In her petition, Sidda Laxmi submitted to the High Court that the Holi celebrations would be held on March 9 and 10. She urged the court to impose ban on the celebrations in view of the public health while noting that the directions would help the people from becoming the victims of the deadly virus.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to keep himself away from the Holi celebrations due to the corona virus scare.