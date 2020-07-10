Corona test scheduled ahead of Dubey’s autopsy

By Qayam Published: July 10, 2020, 10:54 am IST
vikas dubey

Kanpur: A Covid-19 test will be done on Vikas Dubey before his body is sent for post mortem.

The body of the slain gangster is presently kept in Hallett hospital and has not yet been sent for post mortem. According to hospital sources, the autopsy will be done only after the Corona report comes in.

Meanwhile, none of the family members of the gangster have yet reached the hospital after the news of his death came in. Dubey’s mother Sarla Dubey is in Lucknow but has, till now, refused to meet media persons. A number of policemen were stationed outside the Lucknow residence in Krishna Nagar area.

His brother Deep Prakash Dubey is absconding. His wife Richa Dubey and son were picked up by STF and are in the Police Lines in Kanpur.

Source: IANS
India
