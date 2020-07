Corona testing centres in TS: Full list of ICMR approved labs

Hyderabad: ICMR-approved private labs and diagnostic centres are conducting Covid-19 tests and the cost of test is Rs 2,200.



Here is a list of ICMR-approved private RT-PCR-based testing laboratories where those with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza-like-Illnesses (ILI) can visit.



RT-PCR Labs in Telangana

GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE, SECUNDERABAD OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE, HYDERABAD SIR RONALD ROSS OF TROPICAL & COMMUNICABLE DISEASES, HYDERABAD NIZAM’S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, HYDERABAD INSTITUTE OF PREVENTIVE MEDICINE, HYDERABAD ESIC MEDICAL COLLEGE, HYDERABAD KAKATIYA MEDICAL COLLEGE, WARANGAL CENTRE FOR CELLULAR & MOLECULAR BIOLOGY, HYDERABAD CENTRE FOR DNA FINGERPRINTING & DIAGNOSTICS, HYDERABAD RAILWAY HOSPITAL, LALLAGUDA, SECUNDERABAD

Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (CB NAAT)

RAJIV GANDHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, ADILABAD GOVERNMENT GENERAL HOSPITAL, NIZAMABAD GOVERNMENT GENERAL HOSPITAL, SURYAPET AH HOSPITAL, GADWAL AREA HOSPITAL, KOTHAGUDEM DISTRICT HOSPITAL, KARIMNAGAR

Private labs of RT PCR

VIJAYA DIAGNOSTIC CENTER MEDCIS PATHLABS INDIA PVT LTD APOLLO HOSPITALS, JUBILEE HILLS DR. REMEDIES LAB PVT LTD CELL CORRECT DIAGNOSTICS PATHCARE LABS PVT LTD KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES LTD, SECUNDERABAD AIG HOSPITALS APOLLO HEALTH AND LIFESTYLE LTD, SECUNDERABAD BIOGNOSYS TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) PVT LTD CHALMEDA ANAND RAO INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, KARIMNAGAR DEPT OF LAB MEDICINE,YASHODA HOSPITAL,SECUNDERABAD DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORY SERVICES, KAMINENI HOSPITAL LTD, MOULALI LEPRA SOCIETY-BLUE PETER PUBLIC HEALTH AND RESEARCH CENTRE LUCID MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS PVT LTD MAPMYGENOME INDIA LTD TENET DIAGNOSTICS VIMTA LABS AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF PATHOLOGY AND LAB SCIENCE PVT LTD MEGSAN DIAGNOSTICS PRIVATE LIMITED, KOMPALLY

TRUENAT

DEPT OF LAB MEDICINE,STAR HOSPITALS CB NAAT DEPT OF LAB MEDICINE, GLENEAGLES GLOBAL HOSPITAL CONTINENTAL HOSPITAL PVT LIMITED, NANAKRAMGUDA

List of Government Hospitals with Isolation Wards

Gandhi General Hospital, Secunderabad Government Chest and General Hospital, Hyderabad Fever Hospital, Nallakunta, Hyderabad MGM Hospital, Warangal RIMS, Adilabad District Hospital, Khammam District Hospital, Karimnagar Government General Hospital, Nizamabad Government General Hospital, Nalgonda Government General Hospital, Suryapet Government General Hospital, Siddipet Government General Hospital, Mahbubnagar

List of Private Hospitals with Isolation Wards

Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad Care Hospitals, Hitech City, Hyderabad Care Hospitals, Nampally, Hyderabad Continental Hospital, Gachibowli, Hyderabad Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology, Hyderabad Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad Kamineni Academy of Medical Sciences, LB Nagar, Hyderabad Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad Thumbay Hospital, Chaderghat, Hyderabad Virinchi Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad Star Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad Medicover Hospital, Hitech City, Hyderabad Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, Hyderabad Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, Hyderabad Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad Prathima Hospital, Kachidguda, Hyderabad Mallareddy Narayana Hospital, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Kothapet, Hyderabad Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital, Hyderabad Sunshine Hospital, Secunderabad Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad Omega Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad



FOR TELEMEDICINE, ACCESS THE HELPLINE NO- 180059912345

FOR ANY GRIEVANCES PERTAINING TO PRIVATE HOSPITALS/

LABORATORIES CONTACT ON WHATS APP – 9154170960