Corona +ve grandson alone performs last rites of non-Covid woman

Hyderabad: No one came forward to perform the last rites of an elderly woman who died a non-Covid death. Finally her grandson, who is Covid positive, donned the PPE kit and alone shifted to the crematorium in his car. He also performed the last rites. This cold-blooded incident occurred in Munagala village of Suryapet district of Telangana.

Siasat daily has brought to light several such incidents where human relations are tested during COVID times. As the corona crisis is getting in intensified such incidents are on the rise. People are scared to even have a last glimpse of the deceased although he or she has died due to any other disease.

Though people express their sorrow over such incidents but they are not ready to help the victims. Not only the neighbours, friends and far off relatives but close relatives are also not ready to perform last rites of the deceased.

This woman of Munagala village is such an example. The elderly woman has three sons and a daughter but all her three sons died. The woman was staying with one of her grandsons.

When she died, no one came to have a last glimpse of the deceased. Some of the villagers informed her grandson about her death who was in isolation for being coronavirus positive and asked her to perform last rites. The grandson wore PPE kit and reached his house. He alone shifted the dead body to the crematorium and performed her last rites.

Source: Siasat news