Corona virus effect: Hyderabad roads deserted

By SM Bilal Published: July 12, 2020, 7:46 pm IST

Hyderabad: The important roads in State capital Hyderabad has worn a deserted look today due to the continuous increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases. Most of the residents of the state capital have left for their native place due to the fear of corona virus infection in the wake of the spurt in the cases while some residents are confining themselves to their houses.

Although majority of the residents have hoped that the city would Return to its normal life after the withdrawal of the lockdown, their hopes were shattered as the capital began to witness continuous increase in The number of the positive cases. The deserted looks of the roads have caused huge loss of income to street vendors and push cart sellers

