Coronavirus: 15 Italian tourists in Delhi test positive

New Delhi: As many as 15 Italian tourists have been tested positive for Coronavirus, said AIIMS on Wednesday. All of them are quarantined at an ITBP facility in New Delhi. Total positive cases mount to 21.

The development comes days after a Delhi man who had returned from Italy tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, his wife also tested positive for the disease in Jaipur. Till now, 79 people have died in Italy due to COVID19. So far, it is the worst-hit country in Europe.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, two private schools in Noida were shut for next few days after father of one of their students tested positive for coronavirus, while several people, including his family members, were quarantined or kept in isolation as authorities stepped up prevention efforts including extending suspension of existing regular and e visas to nationals of four other affected countries.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, who have not yet entered India, stand suspended in view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease.