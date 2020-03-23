Coronavirus: 150 chickens Maha owner planned to bury rescued

Mumbai: Over 150 chickens were rescued in Jalgaon in Maharashtra after authorities got a tip-off that their owner planned to bury them amid the novel coronavirus scare, an official said on Monday.

The rescue was carried out by a team of the district deputy commissioner and PETA activists on Friday in Paladhi area, over 400 kilometres from here, he added.

Some days ago, a poultry farmer in Palghar had buried two lakh chicks after which orders were issued by the state Animal Husbandry department to take action under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.