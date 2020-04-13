Coronavirus: 2 Ahmedabad cops on field duty test positive

Ahmedabad: Two police constables in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city have tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

An official said one was a 30-year-old constable from Kalupur police station while the other was a 25-year-old personnel of the M Division traffic police unit.

“The Kalupur police station constable, a resident of Bapunagar, tested positive during a screening drive. He was asymptomatic when his sample was collected. The positive report came in on Sunday,” said Inspector RG Desai.

Incidentally, the area in Kalupur where he was deployed is already a coronavirus hotspot in the city.

“The traffic constable was deployed at Shivranjani cross road. He tested positive on Sunday, a day after he got admitted in SVP hospital after feeling unwell while on duty,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Akash Patel.

Two colleagues, who were his roommates in Danilimda police lines, have been quarantined in Naroda, Patel added.

Queried about these two incidents, minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said policemen have been given protective gear like masks, gloves and sanitisers.

“We are committed to the safety of policemen and health workers,” Jadeja, who was here on Monday, said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.