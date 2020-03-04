Coronavirus: 28 cases confirmed in India, 3 cured in Kerala

A+ A-

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said till now there are 28 cases of coronavirus in the country and added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus.



“Currently we are conducting the universal screening of flights coming from 12 countries. But now we will be conducting universal screening of all passengers coming from all international flights. Everybody will be a part of the universal screening,” Harsh Vardhan said at a press conference here.



“Till yesterday, we have screened about 5.89 lakh passengers at airports, over 15 thousand at major and minor seaports and over 10 lakh at the borders with Nepal. About 27 thousand were under community surveillance until yesterday,” he added.



The Union Health Minister said that 28 positive cases of the disease have been identified to date in the country. “Out of these 28, three are from Kerala, one each from Delhi and Telangana, six from Agra, an Italian group which had come to India for traveling and their Indian driver which makes it seventeen people,” Harsh Vardhan said.

3 cases cured in Kerala

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that three students were cured who were found positive with coronavirus.

“We succeeded in the first part, that of containing coronavirus. 3 students who were found to be corona-positive were isolated, now they are stable. They were cured,” said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

“One person from Malaysia came to Ernakulam airport. He had symptoms like sore throat, fever. We can’t say that it is coronavirus but we’ve kept the person in the isolation ward. Samples were sent to Virology Institute. I think his result will come tomorrow,” Kerala Health Minister further added.

With Agency Inputs