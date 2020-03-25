Coronavirus: 4 more test positive in Kashmir

Srinagar: Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in Kashmir raising the number of infected patients to eight.

“Four more persons, all from Bandipora, tested positive today. Preliminary findings suggest they were close contacts of Srinagar patient who tested positive yesterday. All five reported to have participated in a religious event”, Rohit Kansal, J&K government spokesman said.

With this, the number of positive cases in J&K has risen to 11 of whom eight are being treated in the Valley and three in Jammu city.

The domestic travel history of the Srinagar resident who tested positive on Tuesday has become a big worry for the authorities.

Reports said he visited some places in Jammu city and then participated in a couple of religious events in the Valley.

Authorities have requested all those who might have come into contact with him to voluntarily come forward with the information.

The Srinagar businessman who tested positive was part of a religious preachers’ group.

Source: IANS

