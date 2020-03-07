Coronavirus: 89-yr-old talks to wife through glass window

A+ A-

Washington: A picture of an elderly man, in coronavirus isolation, talking to his wife through a window is going viral.

The heart-rending image of 89-yr-old Gene Campbell seen talking to his wife, Dorothy Campbell, of more than 60 years through a glass window, was posted by Reuters on Instagram.

The image was taken at the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington which has reported at least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths.

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 100,000 people worldwide have contracted the coronavirus. More than 3,000 people have died – the majority in China.