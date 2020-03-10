Coronavirus: Apple posts instructions of disinfecting iPhone

A+ A-

Apple has posted instructions on how to disinfect your iPhone and other Apple products amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Previously, Apple instructed customers to only clean their products with water and a soft, lint-free cloth.

Is it OK to use a disinfectant on my Apple product?

Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don’t use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don’t use on fabric or leather surfaces.