Coronavirus: Authorities shut markets in Srinagar

Srinagar: The administration shut markets in Srinagar on Saturday as a measure to control the spread of coronavirus.

Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration also passed an order for its employees to attend offices on alternate weeks.

“In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, it is hereby ordered that the government employees shall attend their offices on alternate weeks except those who are associated with the coronavirus control efforts and essential services,” reads the order by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Source: ANI

