Coronavirus: BMC closes Mumbai Zoo

Mumbai: In order to help prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday decided to close Mumbai Zoo (Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo) till further orders.

Also, Taraporewala Aquarium, situated at Marine Drive has been shut down.

Pulkesh Kadam, Taraporewala Aquarium curator told ANI, “We have received orders from the administration to shut the aquarium due to the coronavirus, many foreign tourists used to visit us and even schools students too”

He added, “The aquarium shall remain closed till further notice.”