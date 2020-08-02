Coronavirus caseload in Russia reaches 8,50,870

Posted By Qayam Published: 2nd August 2020 1:40 pm IST

Moscow: Russia has registered over 5,400 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload in the country to 8,50,870 on Sunday.

“Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,427 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,565 (28.8 per cent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms,” Sputnik quoted Russian coronavirus response centre.

The Russian capital, Moscow, has registered 664 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 199 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 168 new cases.

Source: ANI
