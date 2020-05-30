Coronavirus cases cross 300-mark in HP as 5 more test positive

Shimla: The number of coronavirus cases has crossed 300-mark in Himachal Pradesh as five more cases were reported in the state on Saturday.

Four of the five fresh cases are from Kangra and one is from Solan district, officials said. The number of total cases has now reached 302.

Meanwhile, the lone case from Kullu district was cured of the virus, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

Three of the fresh COVID-19 cases recently returned from Delhi, while one each came back from Haryana’s Gurgaon and Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli.

In Kangra, four men have tested positive for COVID-19 today (Saturday) morning, a district official said.

Three of them returned from Delhi and one from Gurgaon, he added.

In Solan, an eleven-year-old boy, whose mother was found to be infected with the virus on Thursday, has tested positive on Saturday, district health officer N K Gupta said.

The DHO said the duo had returned from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli.

With this, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 206. While 90 COVID-19 patients have recovered, six have died.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases at 87, followed by 54 in Kangra, 15 in Solan, 14 in Una, 11 in Bilaspur, nine in Chamba, seven each in Mandi and Shimla, and two in Sirmaur.

Source: PTI

