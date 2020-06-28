Coronavirus cases in Germany rise to 193,499

By Qayam Updated: June 28, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
Coronavirus-COVID-19

Berlin: Germany has confirmed 256 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 193,499, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

The death toll has grown by three to 8,957 people within the same period of time. Some 177,700 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 687 new cases and six fatalities.

Bavaria accounts for most of Germany’s COVID-19 cases (48,294), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (42,723) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,530). The German capital of Berlin has recorded 8,168 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Source: ANI
