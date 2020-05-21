Coronavirus cases in Haryana rise to 1,005

Chandigarh: With 12 more people testing positive for COVID-19, nine of them in Faridabad, the total number of coronavirus cases in Haryana rose to 1,005 on Thursday.

Kurukshetra reported two fresh cases and Mahendragarh had one new case, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

More than 60 per cent of the 1,005 cases have been reported from the four worst-hit districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

While Gurgaon has 226 cases, Faridabad 179, Sonipat 147 and Jhajjar has reported 91 COVID-19 infections, making it a total of 643 cases in these four districts which fall in the National Capital Region.

As per the bulletin, of the 14 deaths in the state so far, Faridabad has most of these at six.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 321 while the number patients who have been discharged is 670. The state has a recovery rate of 66.67 per cent, fatality rate at 1.39 per cent while tests per million being conducted are 3,422.

Source: PTI

