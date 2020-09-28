Coronavirus cases hit a new low in Saudi Arabia

Dubai: Saudi Arabia records drop in COVID-19 cases, with 403 infections reported on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health said it is a sign that the virus is in retreat in the kingdom. Since mid-June when it reached nearly 5,000, the number of COVID-19 cases in the kingdom has been dropping almost every single day.

According to the ministry, 28 deaths occurred due to the complications caused by the virus during the past 24 hours.

333,193 cases have been confirmed in the kingdom while 4,683 have succumbed to virus so far.