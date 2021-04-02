Coronavirus cases in Hyderabad likely to go up daily till June

Hyderabad: The city has been witnessing a rise in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases over the last week, as the daily count of positive cases in the Greater Hyderabad limits has been steadily increasing.

As per the media bulletin released by the director of public health and family welfare on April 1 and 2, Telangana reported 887 and 965 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 48 hours hours. The fresh infections pushed the state’s tally to 3,09,741. On Friday, the bulletin also reported that five more persons had succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,706. The total number of active cases mounted further to 5,516.

Experts opinion on coronavirus cases in Hyderabad

According to local media reports, officials said that the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad is likely to continue till June 2021. As per experts, Hyderabad may witness sharp spike in coronavirus cases as the city has a dense population.

A health care management official from a government run institution in Hyderabad said that if social distancing is not maintained, the city may witness a second wave of coronavirus. With business activities in Hyderabad also returning back to pre-COVID situations, many people from the neighbouring states also visit the city and residents here will have to be more careful, cautious and follow all covid guidelines, another health official said.

Coronavirus cases in entire India

Meanwhile, a day earlier, 72,330 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India. The total cases of COVID-19 infections crossed the 1.2 crore mark on April 1, and Maharashtra continued to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The country also reported 459 new deaths taking the death toll to 1,62,927 on the same day.