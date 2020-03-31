Coronavirus cases in India climb to 1,397

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Active cases

The active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,238, while 123 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry data stated in an updated data on Monday night.

Three fresh deaths — two in Punjab and one in Maharashtra — were reported, it added.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.