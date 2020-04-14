Coronavirus cases in India cross 10000, death toll touches 339

New Delhi: With 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths reported in last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 10,363, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Active cases

Out of the total number, 1,036 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 339 persons have died.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 8988 active patients in the country, while Maharashtra has the highest number of cases (2,334), followed by Delhi (1,510) and Tamil Nadu (1,173).

PM Modi to address nation

On the last day of 21-day nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 am. He announced the lockdown on March 24 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.