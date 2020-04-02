Coronavirus cases in India cross 1900

New Delhi: Total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India reached to 1966 on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Of this, 1764 people are presently suffering from the COVID-19 disease, 150 people have recovered and discharged from the hospitals, one person migrated while 50 deaths have been reported so far.

There are at least 51 foreign nationals and 1915 Indian nationals among the total number of cases reported in the country.

Coronavirus cases in various states

According to the Health Ministry, Delhi has reported 152 cases, 6 recoveries and 2 casualties. In Maharashtra there are 335 cases, 42 people have recovered while 13 people have died. Kerala has reported 265 cases, 25 recoveries and 2 deaths while in Rajasthan there are 108 cases of COVID-19 and three people were cured.

Madhya Pradesh has shown a surge as the tally reached 99 there with 6 deaths and zero recovery.

In Tamil Nadu there are 234 cases, six recovered while one death is reported. Punjab has 46 cases of Novel coronavirus, 1 recovered and 4 deaths. In Uttar Pradesh there are 113 cases 14 people cured and two deaths.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are 86 cases in Andhra Pradesh, 10 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam has one case, Bihar has 23 and Chandigarh has 16 cases of novel Coronavirus.

Chhattisgarh has reported 9 cases, Goa has 5 cases, in Haryana there are 43 cases, Himachal Pradesh has 3 cases, Jammu and Kashmir 62 cases and Jharkhand has 1 case of COVID19.

The Health Ministry said that Karnataka reported 110, Ladakh has 13 cases, Manipur and Mizoram have 1 case each, Odisha has 4 while Puducherry has reported 3 cases.

Coronavirus in Telangana

Telangana has reported 96 cases so far, Uttarakhand has 7, while in West Bengal total number of coronavirus cases stand at 37.

Source: IANS

