Coronavirus cases in India: Doctor predicts sharp spike this week

New Delhi: A doctor predicted sharp spike in coronavirus cases in India.

Analyzing the rate of increase in the number of confirmed cases of the virus in India, the doctor, Dr. Arvind Kumar of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that by Wednesday or at most by the weekend, a sharp rise in the number of cases will be witnessed.

Infected persons in society

Talking further about the apprehension, he said that there might be a large number of infected persons in the society who are yet to be diagnosed.

Till Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 433.

Worldwide coronavirus cases

Globally, the number of deaths from the virus cases stood at 15,189 deaths.

More than 341,300 declared cases have been registered in 174 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death in February, now has more fatalities than China.

