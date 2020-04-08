Coronavirus cases in India: Over 17 percent jump in one day

New Delhi: With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases crosses the 5,000 mark with 5,194 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Active cases

Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated.

The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149.

Maharashtra is worst-hit state

According to the Ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 1,018 positive cases reported. Tamil Nadu is second in terms of most number of positive cases with 690 cases.

Delhi has 576 reported COVID-19 cases so far.

Coronavirus worldwide

Globally, more than 80,000 people have died in 192 countries, since the virus emerged in China in December.

The pandemic has killed more 57,351 people in Europe, including 17,127 in Italy and 13,798 in Spain. There are 12,021 deaths in the United States, 10,328 in France and 6,159 in Britain.

Over 1.39 million cases have been officially recorded around the world.

Source: With inputs from ANI

