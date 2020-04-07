Coronavirus cases in India: Over 8 percent jump in one day

New Delhi: With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India’s tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Coronavirus cases in India

Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 748 cases and Tamil Nadu is in second place with 621 cases.

Delhi has reported 523 cases so far.

ICMR allow rapid anti-body based blood tests

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said it scaled up its capacity to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The apex medical research body has allowed rapid anti-body based blood tests for COVID-19.

However, these tests will be conducted as a strategy for areas reporting clusters (containment zone) and in large migration gatherings/evacuees centres.

ICMR has validated and recommended 7 such test kits for use. Also, anti-body tests are not suitable to diagnose live COVID-19 infections.

Source: With inputs from IANS/ANI

