16 Mar 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
Coronavirus cases in India reach 110

Posted by Qayam Published: March 16, 2020, 9:48 am IST
New Delhi: A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The maximum positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22).

The total number of passengers screened at airports is 12,76,046, the ministry said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new ‘epicentre’ of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 6,000 deaths globally.

The virus had first emerged in China’s Wuhan city in December last year.

Source: ANI
