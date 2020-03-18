Coronavirus cases in Kuwait rise to 142

Kuwait City: Kuwait has reported 12 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 142, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

At a press conference, the Ministry’s spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad said that out of the 142 in total, 15 cases have recovered and 127 are still receiving treatment.

On March 11, Kuwait decided to suspend all commercial flights to curb the spread of COVID-19. The decision took effect on March 13.

The government also decided to close shops, malls, and barbershops.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in tehnology, entertainment, sports, politics and top stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for android and ios