Coronavirus cases in Nepal increases to 444: Health Ministry

Kathmandu: Nepal has reported 17 new cases of coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 444 in the country, health authorities said on Thursday.

Nepal, which continues to impose a nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infections, is among the nations with the lowest number of coronavirus cases.

The new coronavirus cases were reported from Jhapa, Dhankuta and Sunsari districts of Nepal.

Samples of 15 individuals from Jhapa, one from Dhankuta and one from Sunsari, all situated in South-East Nepal, tested positive for the virus, a senior official from the health ministry said.

On Wednesday Nepal reported 25 new cases of coronavirus infections and the virus now has spread to 38 districts out of a total of 77 districts across the country, the official added.

According to the health ministry, coronavirus detection tests have been conducted on nearly 36,000 people.

So far, 45 people have been discharged from the hospitals and currently 397 people are currently undergoing treatment at different health centres.

Till Thursday, Nepal has reported deaths of two patients with the coronavirus.

Globally, the cases of coronavirus continues to surge with a total of 5,011,476 infections and 328,368 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Source: PTI

