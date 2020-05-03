Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 18806

Islamabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 18,806 while the death toll has climbed to 432.

Coronavirus cases in provinces of Pakistan

According to latest data on Dawn, 6854 cases have been reported from Punjab, 7102 cases from Sindh, 2907 from KP and 1172 from Balochistan.

In Sindh, 20 percent of all samples tested returned positive in a single day.

The doctors of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) ended their sit-in after 16 days following successful talks with the Punjab Health Department.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department and Grand Health Alliance (GHA), on Friday, reached an agreement on latter’s demands and consequently announced an end to their sit-in at Health Secretariat, reported The News International.

15 doctors tested positive in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 18 health workers including 15 doctors tested positive in the country.

In another significant development, as per reports, PPP MPA Surendar Valasai has accused the federal government of discrimination against the Dalits/Scheduled Caste communities, which is close to half of the total non-Muslim population of Pakistan by completely ignoring them in the proposed nominations for National Commission for Minority Rights (NCMR).

Source: ANI

