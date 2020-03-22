Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rises to 645

Islamabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has increased to 645 with several new cases in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), while the death toll stood at three, according to health autorities.

The largest single-day increase in the number of virus patients so far came after provinces reported more positive test results. As of Saturday, Sindh, the worst-affected province, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases – 292, reports The Express Tribune.

The number of cases soared past 100 in Punjab and Balochistan to 137 and 104, respectively.

K-P has 27 patients and Gilgit-Baltistan 55. The number of patients in Islamabad remains at 10 and one in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Among the deaths, K-P has reported two while Sindh has one.

As a result of the increase in cases, the government on Saturday suspended all international flight operations for two weeks.

The ban will remain in effect till April 4, according to an official statement.

Overall, 1.4 million people have been screened so far at entry points since the start of the outbreak, The Express Tribune reported citing government officials.

Some 3,378 people are spending time in quarantine facilities in different provinces.

Source: IANS

