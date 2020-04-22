Coronavirus cases rise again in Indore, Bhopal

Bhopal: With 70 more persons testing positive during in past 24-hours, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh jumped to 1,552, as per the Tuesday night bulletin.

Bhopal registered highest increase with 31-cases during past 24-hours, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in state capital up to 285. Indore continues to be the highest in the state with 915 cases adding 18 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The death toll reached 80 with four deaths reported overnight. New deaths due to COVID-19 are reported from Ujjain, Dewas, Agar Malwa and Dhar (one each).

Besides Indore (18 new) and Bhopal (31 new), the COVID-19 cases rose to 41 in Dhar (five new), 33 in Ujjain (six new), 26 in Jabalpur (five new), 20 in Dewas (one new) and 11 in Agar Malwa (three new), Khargone district recorded 41 cases, Khandwa 32, Hoshangabad 25, Barwani 24, Raisen 24, Morena 16, Vidisha 13, Ratlam 09, Mandsaur 08, Shajapur 06, four each in Sheopur and Chhindwara, three each in Alirajpur and Gwalior, two each in Shivpuri and Sagar and one each in Betul, Tikamgarh, Rajgarh and Dindori, the health bulletin said.

Of 80 deaths in the state on account of COVID-19, 52 were reported in Indore alone. Seven persons have died in Bhopal and Ujjain, six in Dewas, three in Khargone and one each in Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa and Dhar.

So far 148 patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said.

Source: IANS

